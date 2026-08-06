Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785,654 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 167,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.94% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A worth $163,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 592.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,309,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,684 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 28.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 2,605.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,327 shares of the company's stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 13.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 94,497 shares of the company's stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,268,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Price Performance

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

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