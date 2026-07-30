Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 2,097,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.29% of UnitedHealth Group worth $3,169,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $512.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $421.30 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.08 and a 200-day moving average of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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