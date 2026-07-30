Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,393,685 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.89% of RTX worth $4,898,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $215.64 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $150.61 and a 52 week high of $221.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $290.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $1,016,831.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,193.38. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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