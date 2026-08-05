Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433,780 shares of the company's stock after selling 155,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.50% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $176,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 54,323 shares of the company's stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 28.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,822,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,506,000 after acquiring an additional 400,602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 57.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 2.2%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $88.46.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $22.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Archer Daniels Midland

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, well above the approximately $1.42-$1.44 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 reported a year earlier. Net earnings were $908 million, or adjusted net earnings of $895 million. Archer Daniels Midland Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, well above the approximately $1.42-$1.44 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 reported a year earlier. Net earnings were $908 million, or adjusted net earnings of $895 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.15-$5.60, up from its prior $4.15-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 analyst consensus. This was ADM’s second outlook increase for the year. ADM Raises Annual Profit Forecast

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.15-$5.60, up from its prior $4.15-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 analyst consensus. This was ADM’s second outlook increase for the year. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong oilseed crushing margins, improved soybean-processing prospects, stronger ethanol results and robust biofuels demand. New U.S. biofuels policy is increasing confidence that biofuels can become a more important earnings driver. Biofuels Boom Powers Another ADM Outlook Raise

Management cited strong oilseed crushing margins, improved soybean-processing prospects, stronger ethanol results and robust biofuels demand. New U.S. biofuels policy is increasing confidence that biofuels can become a more important earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $22.68 billion, but was slightly below the $22.75 billion consensus estimate. The earnings beat and higher-margin mix appear more important to investors than the modest sales shortfall. ADM Earnings Report and Conference Call

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

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