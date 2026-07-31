Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,113,757 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 311,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.07% of Stryker worth $1,351,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Stryker by 35,047.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,914,741 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,024,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,665 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,638 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $511,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.69 per share , ahead of estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.49 and up from $3.13 a year earlier. Revenue reached $6.59 billion , narrowly exceeding expectations and increasing 9.4% year over year. Stryker Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Stryker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.49 and up from $3.13 a year earlier. Revenue reached , narrowly exceeding expectations and increasing 9.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for implants and devices used in complex spinal and orthopedic procedures supported the quarterly results, indicating resilient underlying demand for Stryker’s medical technology products. Stryker Beats Quarterly Estimates on Strong Demand

Strong demand for implants and devices used in complex spinal and orthopedic procedures supported the quarterly results, indicating resilient underlying demand for Stryker’s medical technology products. Positive Sentiment: Management provided full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $14.95 to $15.10 , broadly above the current analyst consensus of approximately $14.98, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth.

Management provided full-year 2026 EPS guidance of , broadly above the current analyst consensus of approximately $14.98, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $400 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and adding a new bullish analyst view. UBS Initiates Stryker Coverage

UBS initiated coverage with a rating and a $400 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and adding a new bullish analyst view. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker reported approximately $1.28 billion in profit and said it is making progress recovering from a March cyberattack. However, the recovery remains an operational consideration for investors. Stryker Logs Higher Profit Amid Cyberattack Recovery

Stryker reported approximately and said it is making progress recovering from a March cyberattack. However, the recovery remains an operational consideration for investors. Negative Sentiment: Medical-product companies continue to face potential margin pressure from tariffs and inflation. That concern may temper the market’s reaction to Stryker’s earnings beat, particularly given the stock’s elevated valuation.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $348.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $317.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.98. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $401.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $371.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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