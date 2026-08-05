Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,093 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,285 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.04% of Credo Technology Group worth $180,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,067 shares of the company's stock worth $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 162,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,427 shares of the company's stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,886 shares of the company's stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,721 shares of the company's stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 198,826 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.88, for a total transaction of $1,863,770.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 504,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,097,603.04. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 55,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $11,810,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,529,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,763,580.38. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 435,076 shares of company stock worth $101,043,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $266.17.

View Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 9.0%

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $237.92 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $236.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.92. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.49 and a 52 week high of $308.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.23.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here