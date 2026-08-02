Bank of America Corp DE Sells 117,615 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277,329 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 117,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Enbridge worth $448,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,887 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,507 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Enbridge News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Enbridge second-quarter results and guidance

Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Enbridge analyst estimates

Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded ENB from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Raymond James downgrade

Raymond James downgraded from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Mainline expansion postponement

Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. appeals court found that an Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land. Although the company received additional time to reroute the line, it faces potential relocation costs and recalculated damages. Wisconsin pipeline trespass ruling

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Enbridge from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio is 133.80%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

See Also

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