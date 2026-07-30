Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,292,876 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,254,676 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,292,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.7% of Bank of America Corp DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.64% of Invesco QQQ worth $9,959,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $661.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.29. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $551.68 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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