Bank of America Corp DE Sells 247,738 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 247,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.79% of Corteva worth $439,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $504,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Corteva by 6,527.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148,212 shares of the company's stock worth $211,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Corteva by 78,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615,779 shares of the company's stock worth $175,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,459 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Key Stories Impacting Corteva

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.30 , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Reuters earnings report

Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $3.60-$3.80 , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned October 1 Vylor spin-off , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Corteva first-half results and outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Brokerage consensus rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Corteva valuation analysis

Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $6.38 billion, below the $6.60 billion consensus and down 1.2% year over year. The sales miss, together with competitive pricing pressure, appears to be the main reason the stock moved lower despite the profit beat and raised outlook. Corteva second-quarter earnings summary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

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