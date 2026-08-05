Bank of America Corp DE Sells 27,655 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 27,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.41% of Nova worth $195,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 75.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nova Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $413.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.44 and a 200-day moving average of $476.97.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total value of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 366 shares of Nova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $212,719.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,165,887.20. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,266 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVMI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nova from $494.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $556.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVMI

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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