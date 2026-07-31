Bank of America Corp DE Sells 299,221 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695,689 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 299,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.17% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,629,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9%

LMT opened at $574.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $527.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.23. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $412.55 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 50.87%.

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract modification worth up to $53.86 billion for PAC-3 MSE production, bringing the total multiyear contract value to approximately $58.62 billion . It is reportedly the largest Patriot missile contract to date. Reuters article

The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract modification worth up to for PAC-3 MSE production, bringing the total multiyear contract value to approximately . It is reportedly the largest Patriot missile contract to date. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin plans to triple PAC-3 missile production as the U.S. replenishes inventories depleted by ongoing global conflicts. CEO Jim Taiclet said the award pushes the company’s backlog toward roughly $300 billion , reinforcing long-term revenue visibility. Yahoo Finance article

Lockheed Martin plans to as the U.S. replenishes inventories depleted by ongoing global conflicts. CEO Jim Taiclet said the award pushes the company’s backlog toward roughly , reinforcing long-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: The award is part of a broader Pentagon effort to accelerate weapons production and rebuild missile stocks, supporting expectations for sustained defense spending and additional orders. Bloomberg article

The award is part of a broader Pentagon effort to accelerate weapons production and rebuild missile stocks, supporting expectations for sustained defense spending and additional orders. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results also provide support: Lockheed Martin reported $7.94 in adjusted EPS and $20.06 billion in revenue , exceeding consensus estimates, with revenue up 10.5% year over year. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $29.95–$30.65.

Recent quarterly results also provide support: Lockheed Martin reported and , exceeding consensus estimates, with revenue up 10.5% year over year. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $29.95–$30.65. Neutral Sentiment: The contract is an “undefinitized” award and is valued at up to the stated amount, so final funding, production timing and profitability may differ from the headline figure. Execution risks will rise as Lockheed Martin scales output rapidly.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $626.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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