Bank of America Corp DE Sells 391,731 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,970 shares of the company's stock after selling 391,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.32% of Jacobs Solutions worth $198,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 569,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,493,000 after purchasing an additional 101,137 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 849,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,101,000 after buying an additional 166,467 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the company's stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.30.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of J opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.68 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

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