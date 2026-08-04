Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,336 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,263 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 55,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.26% of Woodward worth $268,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Woodward by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Woodward by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.82, for a total transaction of $767,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,105,428.36. This trade represents a 40.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,040. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,779 shares of company stock worth $6,337,168. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Stock Up 0.8%

Woodward stock opened at $363.57 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.31 and a fifty-two week high of $450.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $395.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Woodward had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "positive" rating and a $423.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $406.00.

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Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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