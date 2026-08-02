Bank of America Corp DE Sells 59,473 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 59,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.08% of Dover worth $583,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,880,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $562,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,509,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $489,900,000 after buying an additional 1,612,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $275,907,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $151,473,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 19,424.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 761,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 757,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $252.00 to $227.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $270.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $204.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.46. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Dover's payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

See Also

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