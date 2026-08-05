Bank of America Corp DE Sells 99,952 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 99,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.24% of East West Bancorp worth $180,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 11,211 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,446,219.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,093,742. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,801,289. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,021. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.67 and a twelve month high of $136.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm had revenue of $791.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Read Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

See Also

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