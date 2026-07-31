Bank of America Corporation $BAC Position Cut by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 148,091 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Bank of America were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. GatePass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The company had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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