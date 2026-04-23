Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604,848 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 623,044 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Bank of America were worth $143,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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