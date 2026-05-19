Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Bank of America worth $378,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 497,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in Bank of America by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 235,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of BAC opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,588 shares of company stock worth $17,814,296. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s own analysts continued to sound constructive on several AI-linked tech names, including Micron, NVIDIA and ServiceNow, with higher price targets and Buy ratings. That can reinforce BAC’s reputation for having influential research coverage and may reflect confidence in broader market conditions that support investment banking and trading activity. BofA Remains a Buy on Micron (MU), Raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage also highlighted Bank of America’s digital banking strength, noting that the bank tied for first place in a Keynova Group ranking. That supports the view that BAC is improving customer experience and competing effectively on technology, which is important for long-term deposit retention and efficiency. Bank Of America’s Digital Win And What It Means For Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America agreed to a $2.25 million settlement in a 7-Eleven ATM lawsuit tied to certain account holders. The dollar amount is small relative to BAC’s size, so the financial impact appears limited, though it adds another legal headline. Bank of America agrees to $2.25M settlement in 7-Eleven ATM lawsuit
- Neutral Sentiment: One article pointed to a change in Bank of America’s economic exposure to CA Immo, but this appears to be a holdings disclosure rather than a direct operating development for BAC. It is unlikely to drive the stock on its own. Bank of America lifts economic exposure to CA Immo to 4.15%
- Negative Sentiment: One market note warned that credit conditions may deteriorate in the second half of 2026, which would be a concern for large banks like BAC because it could pressure loan growth and increase credit losses. Best Bank Stocks to Buy in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Another article framed Bank of America as one of several S&P 500 names facing concerns, suggesting some investors still see structural or execution risks. That kind of caution can weigh on sentiment, even if it is not tied to a fresh BAC-specific earnings miss. 3 S&P 500 Stocks That Concern Us
Bank of America Profile
(Free Report
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Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
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