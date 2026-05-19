Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Bank of America worth $378,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 497,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in Bank of America by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 235,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,588 shares of company stock worth $17,814,296. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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