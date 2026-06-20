Bank of Hawaii Increases Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,580 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $417.07 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $264.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.34. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $421.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 281.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock valued at $459,844,296. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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