Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 166,055 Shares of Sotera Health Company $SHC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,971 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Sotera Health worth $20,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

SHC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. Sotera Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sotera Health

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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