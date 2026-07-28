Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 604,987 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 118.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,263 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 604,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of StandardAero worth $28,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StandardAero alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SARO. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero Stock Up 3.1%

SARO stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.91. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. StandardAero's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider StandardAero, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StandardAero wasn't on the list.

While StandardAero currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here