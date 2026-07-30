Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 87,922 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,508 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of GeneDx worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in GeneDx by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company's stock worth $132,435,000 after purchasing an additional 474,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company's stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 411,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,466 shares of the company's stock worth $102,288,000 after buying an additional 292,394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 633,457 shares of the company's stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 251,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 717.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 258,745 shares of the company's stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 227,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: GeneDx has an average analyst recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting some analysts continue to see recovery or long-term value in the company despite recent volatility. GeneDx analyst recommendation

GeneDx has an average analyst recommendation of suggesting some analysts continue to see recovery or long-term value in the company despite recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against GeneDx and certain officers. The case covers investors who purchased shares from April 16, 2025, through May 4, 2026 , with an August 3, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The repeated notices increase the visibility of the legal risk and may weigh on investor confidence. GeneDx class action announcement

Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against GeneDx and certain officers. The case covers investors who purchased shares from , with an August 3, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The repeated notices increase the visibility of the legal risk and may weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: The allegations focus on claims that GeneDx concealed deteriorating reimbursement rates and margin compression. Other notices allege that the company overstated the performance and strategic benefits of its Fabric Genomics acquisition, which allegedly resulted in a $31.2 million write-off and contributed to a roughly 49% stock decline . These are allegations, not proven findings. GeneDx shareholder alert

The allegations focus on claims that GeneDx concealed deteriorating reimbursement rates and margin compression. Other notices allege that the company overstated the performance and strategic benefits of its Fabric Genomics acquisition, which allegedly resulted in a and contributed to a roughly . These are allegations, not proven findings. Negative Sentiment: The litigation headlines add to existing fundamental concerns: GeneDx’s latest reported quarter missed both revenue and EPS expectations, and analysts expect a full-year loss. Potential legal costs, settlement exposure, and additional scrutiny could further pressure the valuation. GeneDx deadline alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WGS

GeneDx Trading Up 2.9%

WGS stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.09.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,881,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,367,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,441,186.40. This represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 533,758 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208,077.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,761,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,425,836.88. This represents a 16.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and have sold 19,135 shares worth $1,128,499. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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