Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 97,077 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Intapp worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 143.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company's stock worth $77,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intapp by 1,160.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,094,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,052 shares of the company's stock worth $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 617,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intapp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,394 shares of the company's stock worth $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 582,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Intapp Trading Up 1.9%

INTA stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.47. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $146.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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