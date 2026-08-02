Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 174,433 Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,744 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 174,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Lionsgate Studios worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,925 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.60 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lionsgate Studios from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LION

Lionsgate Studios Trading Down 0.7%

Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.64. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Lionsgate Studios Profile

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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