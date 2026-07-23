Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,278 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,996 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Littelfuse worth $65,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $114,166,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $73,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,273,000 after acquiring an additional 225,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $416.08 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $447.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.18 and a fifty-two week high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,834. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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