Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 46,509 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,932 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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