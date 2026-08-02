Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,234 shares of the company's stock after selling 312,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of CONMED worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,887 shares of the company's stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CONMED by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in CONMED by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,567 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in CONMED by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 723 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CONMED from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of CONMED from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $41.40.

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Trending Headlines about CONMED

Here are the key news stories impacting CONMED this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. CONMED reported adjusted EPS of $1.38, above the $1.10 consensus estimate and up from $1.15 a year earlier. Revenue reached $343.5 million, surpassing the $337.6 million forecast. CONMED Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

CONMED reported adjusted EPS of $1.38, above the $1.10 consensus estimate and up from $1.15 a year earlier. Revenue reached $343.5 million, surpassing the $337.6 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management raised and reaffirmed an above-consensus outlook. CONMED forecast 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.48 to $4.60, compared with analyst expectations near $4.37, while targeting 5% to 6% organic growth. Gross-margin expansion and solid international sales also supported the improved outlook. CONMED 2026 Guidance

CONMED forecast 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.48 to $4.60, compared with analyst expectations near $4.37, while targeting 5% to 6% organic growth. Gross-margin expansion and solid international sales also supported the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts increased price targets. Wells Fargo raised its target to $46 from $39, and Piper Sandler lifted its target to $45 from $39, reflecting greater confidence following the quarterly performance. Analyst Price Target Changes

Wells Fargo raised its target to $46 from $39, and Piper Sandler lifted its target to $45 from $39, reflecting greater confidence following the quarterly performance. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings presentation and call highlighted the quarter’s operating performance and 2026 growth priorities. The materials provide additional detail on the earnings beat, margins and guidance but do not indicate a major change to the company’s longer-term strategy. CONMED 2026 Q2 Earnings Presentation

The materials provide additional detail on the earnings beat, margins and guidance but do not indicate a major change to the company’s longer-term strategy. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and limited analyst upside may be weighing on the stock. Piper Sandler maintained a Neutral rating with a $45 target, while Wells Fargo kept an Equal Weight rating at $46—both below or near the recent trading level. Revenue growth was also modest at approximately 0.3% year over year, despite the earnings beat.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. CONMED Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%.The company had revenue of $343.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.480-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation NYSE: CNMD is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company's product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

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