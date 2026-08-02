Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.29 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,621 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASR. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 704 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $324.50.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ASR opened at $275.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $259.01 and a 12-month high of $381.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $291.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.54). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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