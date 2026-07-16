Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.35 Billion Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,974,915 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 782,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,351,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,487,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,975,600,000 after purchasing an additional 188,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,922,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $895,466,000 after purchasing an additional 477,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.5%

WFC stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $97.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $267.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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