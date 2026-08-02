Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.61 Million Position in Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 97,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Ellington Financial worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.93. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 42.65 and a quick ratio of 42.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.09 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 72.08% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Ellington Financial's payout ratio is 93.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Ellington Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFC

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc NYSE: EFC is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC's core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

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