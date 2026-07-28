Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Merit Medical Systems worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,921.49. This represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Compass Point set a $107.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.Merit Medical Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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