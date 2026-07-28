Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,772 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 456,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CHKP opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $222.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Check Point Software Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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