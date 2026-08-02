Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,819 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,316 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,602 shares of the company's stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 877.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.70.

Read Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is presently -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

See Also

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