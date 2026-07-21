Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,912 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,627 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Lennox International worth $93,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 137.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lennox International by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the construction company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $556.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $533.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.78. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.06 and a 1 year high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Lennox International's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $593,832. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

See Also

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