Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,085 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,447 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 20,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of PVH worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,544 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $204,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,635 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,218,143 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $150,434,000 after buying an additional 145,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PVH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,127,646 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $142,595,000 after acquiring an additional 164,343 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 973,895 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $65,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,542 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $71,501,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

PVH Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. PVH's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.54.

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PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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