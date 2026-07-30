Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,404 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,219 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 27,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Euronet Worldwide worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,279 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,682 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,837 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $102,623,000 after purchasing an additional 268,542 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,632,000 after purchasing an additional 744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,291,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $98,264,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EEFT opened at $83.67 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $105.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. Euronet Worldwide's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,701,644.53. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Euronet Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Euronet Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Euronet Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here