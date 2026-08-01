Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 390,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.11 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Emmett from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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