Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,516 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Expro Group worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,030,884 shares of the company's stock worth $147,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,383,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,165,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Expro Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,553,748 shares of the company's stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 405,168 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Expro Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,435,293 shares of the company's stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Expro Group this week:

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of XPRO opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $393.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.36 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In related news, Director Eileen Goss Whelley sold 6,168 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $93,383.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,390.72. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Expro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised Expro Group to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on Expro Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expro Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expro Group

About Expro Group

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

See Also

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