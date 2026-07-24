Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,609 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,216 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $70,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,145 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,343,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 65,414 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $37,344,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $530.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $507.37 and its 200 day moving average is $514.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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