Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,190 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,184 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $264,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the construction company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Owens Corning by 82.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,010 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Owens Corning by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,589 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts: Sign Up

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Owens Corning's payout ratio is -47.81%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 1,926 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $232,891.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $374,005.56. The trade was a 38.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachel Barthelemy Marcon sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total transaction of $84,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,012.08. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company's core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Owens Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Owens Corning wasn't on the list.

While Owens Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here