Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company's stock worth $1,331,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,792 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,407,000. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company's stock.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $180.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $194.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $181.00 to $192.10 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 60,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $9,674,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 158,222 shares in the company, valued at $25,342,417.74. This trade represents a 27.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $1,564,322.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $41,735,559.60. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,486. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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