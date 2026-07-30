Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 64,603 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Insulet were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage of Insulet with a “neutral” rating and a $174 price target, implying modest upside from the referenced price. The rating suggests UBS sees a balanced risk-reward profile rather than a strong near-term catalyst. Benzinga reference

UBS initiated coverage of Insulet with a rating and a $174 price target, implying modest upside from the referenced price. The rating suggests UBS sees a balanced risk-reward profile rather than a strong near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of an August 31, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities-fraud lawsuit against Insulet and certain executives. The notices reference slightly different class periods, generally covering purchases from February or May 2025 through May 26, 2026. Rosen Law Firm article

Multiple law firms reminded investors of an deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities-fraud lawsuit against Insulet and certain executives. The notices reference slightly different class periods, generally covering purchases from February or May 2025 through May 26, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The complaints reportedly allege that defective cannula manufacturing caused insulin under-delivery in millions of Omnipod devices and that Insulet failed to disclose manufacturing deficiencies and product-safety risks. One notice also alleges that executive Eric Benjamin sold approximately $3.7 million of Insulet stock before two medical-device corrections. These are allegations, not established findings, but the litigation could increase costs and intensify scrutiny of Insulet’s quality controls and disclosures. SueWallSt shareholder alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $170.62 on Thursday. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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