Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 14,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,912,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $334.67 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $432.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.68. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Carlisle Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlisle Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: Carlisle reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.57 billion, up 8% year over year, while adjusted EPS reached $7.03 versus the $6.35 consensus estimate and $6.27 a year earlier. Revenue growth was led by Carlisle Construction Materials, up 8%, and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, up 10%. Carlisle Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Carlisle reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.57 billion, up 8% year over year, while adjusted EPS reached $7.03 versus the $6.35 consensus estimate and $6.27 a year earlier. Revenue growth was led by Carlisle Construction Materials, up 8%, and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, up 10%. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns increased: The company repurchased $250 million of shares during the quarter and raised its 2026 repurchase target to $1.2 billion, which could support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in Carlisle’s cash generation. Carlisle Companies Reports Second Quarter Results

The company repurchased $250 million of shares during the quarter and raised its 2026 repurchase target to $1.2 billion, which could support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in Carlisle’s cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook raised: Management increased its 2026 revenue-growth outlook to the mid-single-digit percentage range, reinforcing the company’s expectation for continued demand and sales expansion. Carlisle Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management increased its 2026 revenue-growth outlook to the mid-single-digit percentage range, reinforcing the company’s expectation for continued demand and sales expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed profitability signal: Operating margin was 22.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.2%, but management expects the full-year adjusted EBITDA margin to remain flat. This indicates revenue growth may be offset by input-cost inflation and other operating pressures. Carlisle Q2 Key Metrics

Operating margin was 22.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.2%, but management expects the full-year adjusted EBITDA margin to remain flat. This indicates revenue growth may be offset by input-cost inflation and other operating pressures. Negative Sentiment: Margin and demand concerns remain: Investors had been worried about higher petrochemical and MDI costs, important roofing inputs, as well as cautious construction conditions. A recent analyst target cut intensified the defensive sentiment before the earnings release. Why Carlisle Companies Stock Is Down Today

Investors had been worried about higher petrochemical and MDI costs, important roofing inputs, as well as cautious construction conditions. A recent analyst target cut intensified the defensive sentiment before the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Data cited in the reports showed 18 insider sales and no insider purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. While such transactions may be compensation-related or scheduled, the imbalance can reinforce investor caution.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $399.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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