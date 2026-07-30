Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.95 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 203,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,793,747 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $720,736,000 after buying an additional 207,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $424,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $494,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,568 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,132,535 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $283,327,000 after acquiring an additional 747,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022,033 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $329,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ COO opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.36.

View Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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