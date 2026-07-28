Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 62,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $753,877 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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