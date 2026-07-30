Bank of Nova Scotia Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 161,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $150.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.50 and a 12 month high of $168.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $170.00 price target on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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