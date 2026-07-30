Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank of Nova Scotia Has $843,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Paylocity logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of Nova Scotia cut its Paylocity stake by 86.1% in the first quarter, selling 48,427 shares and retaining 7,800 shares valued at approximately $843,000.
  • Other institutional investors, including UBS, Pictet Asset Management, Tudor Investment and Chicago Capital, increased their positions; institutions and hedge funds collectively own 94.76% of Paylocity’s shares.
  • Paylocity shares recently traded up 4.4% at $144.79. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $151.88, though several firms recently lowered their targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 48,427 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Paylocity were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,486 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Paylocity by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 83,304 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Paylocity by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 198,150 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,218,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,165.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 97,579 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Paylocity by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415,879 shares of the software maker's stock worth $63,422,000 after buying an additional 115,111 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.99 and a 52 week high of $197.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $103,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,033,968.95. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Paylocity Right Now?

Before you consider Paylocity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paylocity wasn't on the list.

While Paylocity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines