Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Free Report) by 251.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,976 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.22% of Voyager Technologies worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at $24,720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Voyager Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.64.

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Voyager Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of VOYG stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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