Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 754,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,375 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 10,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $73.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $291.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $893,792.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shanker Trivedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $53,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,910. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Enphase Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enphase reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, matching consensus, while revenue of $291.9 million modestly exceeded estimates. Gross margins remained strong, supporting the company’s profitability despite lower sales. Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Enphase reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, matching consensus, while revenue of $291.9 million modestly exceeded estimates. Gross margins remained strong, supporting the company’s profitability despite lower sales. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted energy storage, financing options, commercial expansion and stronger European demand as potential growth drivers. Enphase expects to begin IQ Battery 5 shipments in the fourth quarter of 2026 and has identified $75 million of safe-harbor activity in its third-quarter outlook. Enphase Q3 Revenue and IQ Battery 5 Outlook

Management highlighted energy storage, financing options, commercial expansion and stronger European demand as potential growth drivers. Enphase expects to begin IQ Battery 5 shipments in the fourth quarter of 2026 and has identified $75 million of safe-harbor activity in its third-quarter outlook. Positive Sentiment: New initiatives—including products aimed at data centers, the IQ EV Charger 2 and the Kestrel fifth-generation custom ASIC—could broaden Enphase’s addressable market and improve connectivity, security and power-management capabilities over time. Enphase Unveils Kestrel ASIC White Paper

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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