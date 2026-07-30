Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 426.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Promising ralinepag trial results: The Lancet published full results from United Therapeutics’ ADVANCE OUTCOMES study. Investigational pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment ralinepag reduced the risk of clinical worsening by 55% versus placebo, improving the company’s potential pipeline outlook. Ralinepag is not yet approved by the FDA, so regulatory and commercialization risks remain. United Therapeutics Announces ADVANCE OUTCOMES Study of Ralinepag Published in The Lancet

The Lancet published full results from United Therapeutics’ ADVANCE OUTCOMES study. Investigational pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment ralinepag reduced the risk of clinical worsening by 55% versus placebo, improving the company’s potential pipeline outlook. Ralinepag is not yet approved by the FDA, so regulatory and commercialization risks remain. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong: Eleven analysts rate UTHR a Buy and two rate it a Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average price target is $648.33, with JPMorgan recently raising its target to $687 and HC Wainwright increasing its target to $660. United Therapeutics Given Average Rating of Moderate Buy by Brokerages

Eleven analysts rate UTHR a Buy and two rate it a Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average price target is $648.33, with JPMorgan recently raising its target to $687 and HC Wainwright increasing its target to $660. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high: Hedge funds and other institutional investors own approximately 94.1% of UTHR’s shares. Several institutions increased their positions during the second quarter, signaling continued professional-investor interest, although this does not guarantee further gains. United Therapeutics Insider Trading Report

Hedge funds and other institutional investors own approximately 94.1% of UTHR’s shares. Several institutions increased their positions during the second quarter, signaling continued professional-investor interest, although this does not guarantee further gains. Negative Sentiment: CEO stock sale may pressure sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for roughly $5.04 million, reducing her direct stake by 2.84%. She still owns a substantial position, so the transaction may reflect liquidity or diversification rather than a negative view of the business, but insider selling can weigh on investor confidence. Insider Selling United Therapeutics CEO Sells Stock

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for roughly $5.04 million, reducing her direct stake by 2.84%. She still owns a substantial position, so the transaction may reflect liquidity or diversification rather than a negative view of the business, but insider selling can weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Recent operating results were below expectations: United Therapeutics previously reported quarterly earnings and revenue below consensus, with revenue declining 1.6% year over year. That performance remains a concern despite the company’s strong profitability and promising pipeline.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $648.33.

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United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $524.70 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $545.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total transaction of $5,785,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,921,276.08. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,833 shares of company stock worth $279,835,157. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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